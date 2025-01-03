Africa

WATCH | Massive, mysterious metal ring crashes into Kenyan village

By Reuters - 03 January 2025

A metallic object, likely space junk, crashed in Kenya's Mukuku village.

The massive ring, weighing about 500kg and 2.4m in diameter, is believed to be from a rocket launch vehicle.

The Kenya Space Agency is investigating its origin and impact.

