EXPLAINER | Why is eastern Congo's M23 conflict escalating?

A three-year insurgency in Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral-rich east has intensified since the start of this year, with M23 rebels seizing control of more territory than ever before and vowing to take the largest eastern city, Goma.

The United Nations has warned that the fighting risks spiralling into an all-out conflict in Africa's Great Lakes region akin to two devastating wars between 1996 and 2003 that cost millions of lives.

WHO ARE M23?

M23, which refers to the March 23, 2009, accord that ended a previous Tutsi-led revolt in eastern Congo, is the latest group of ethnic Tutsi-led insurgents to take up arms against Congolese forces. It launched the current rebellion in 2022.

The group has accused the government of Congo of not living up to the peace deal and fully integrating Congolese Tutsis into the army and administration. It also vows to defend Tutsi interests, particularly against ethnic Hutu militias such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), founded by Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Since the start of 2025, the rebels have seized new territory and closed in on Goma, the provincial capital, prompting hundreds of thousands more people to flee their homes.

For more than a year, M23 has controlled Congo's coltan-mining region of Rubaya, generating an estimated $800,000 per month through a production tax, according to the U.N. The mineral coltan is used in the production of smartphones and other equipment. The group's spread into new territories in recent weeks gives it scope to acquire more mining revenue, analysts say.