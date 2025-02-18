Johnvents, a Nigerian agribusiness and manufacturing firm, has gained $40.5m (R746m) from the UK's development finance institution to more than double its cocoa processing capacity to 30,000 metric tons annually.
Cocoa is among the biggest non-oil exports in Nigeria and largely grown by small-scale farmers in the south of the country.
Benson Adenuga, head of British International Investment's (BII) office in Nigeria, said the institution was providing long-term funding for the firm's plant in Ondo state.
“We're providing funding for them to acquire machines and refurbish and expand their factory,” Adenuga told Reuters.
Johnvents exports processed cocoa butter and powder, including to Europe.
Adenuga said BII would also help the firm to have 90% of its cocoa certified under the Rainforest Alliance sustainability and traceability programme by 2027.
Reuters
Nigerian cocoa processor Johnvents receives investment from Britain to expand
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago//File Photo
Johnvents, a Nigerian agribusiness and manufacturing firm, has gained $40.5m (R746m) from the UK's development finance institution to more than double its cocoa processing capacity to 30,000 metric tons annually.
Cocoa is among the biggest non-oil exports in Nigeria and largely grown by small-scale farmers in the south of the country.
Benson Adenuga, head of British International Investment's (BII) office in Nigeria, said the institution was providing long-term funding for the firm's plant in Ondo state.
“We're providing funding for them to acquire machines and refurbish and expand their factory,” Adenuga told Reuters.
Johnvents exports processed cocoa butter and powder, including to Europe.
Adenuga said BII would also help the firm to have 90% of its cocoa certified under the Rainforest Alliance sustainability and traceability programme by 2027.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos