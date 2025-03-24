The Sudanese army seized control of the main headquarters of the country's central bank, two military sources told Reuters on Saturday, as the army continues to make advances in the capital against rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The takeover came a day after it seized full control of the presidential palace in what would be a major gain in a two-year-old conflict with the RSF that has threatened to partition the country.
Sudanese army seizes control of central bank HQ: military sources
Image: Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council/Handout via REUTERS
