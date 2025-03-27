The army already controlled most of Omdurman, home to two big military bases. It appears intent on securing the entire capital area, which is made up of the three cities of Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri, divided by branches of the River Nile. The RSF still holds territory in Omdurman.
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, meanwhile, ruled out any reconciliation with the RSF in a video statement on Saturday in which he vowed to crush the group.
“We will not forgive, or compromise, or negotiate,” he said, reaffirming the military's commitment to restoring national unity and stability.
Burhan also said fighters who “repent to the truth” could still be amnestied if they lay down their arms, particularly those who are in rebel-held areas.
Earlier on Saturday, the army said it had taken control of a major market in Omdurman, which had previously been used by the RSF to launch attacks during a devastating two-year-old war.
The Sudanese army has also declared victory over the RSF in Khartoum, claiming control of most parts of the capital.
Sudan's paramilitary RSF chief Dagalo says war with army is not over
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Sunday his war against the army was not over and his forces would return to Khartoum despite being largely driven out of the capital.
It was Dagalo's first comment since the RSF were pushed back from most parts of Khartoum last week by the army in the latest development in Sudan's devastating two-year-old war.
Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, conceded in an audio message on Telegram his forces had left the capital last week as the army consolidated its gains.
“It's true that in the past few days there was a withdrawal by forces [from Khartoum] to reposition in Omdurman. This was a tactical decision made by the leadership. It was a collective decision,” Dagalo said.
However, he vowed to return to Khartoum “stronger, more powerful and victorious”.
His comments came as the army continued to consolidate, taking control on Saturday of a major market in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, which had previously been used by the RSF to launch attacks.
Detention of South Sudan's VP Machar nullifies peace deal, says his party
The army already controlled most of Omdurman, home to two big military bases. It appears intent on securing the entire capital area, which is made up of the three cities of Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri, divided by branches of the River Nile. The RSF still holds territory in Omdurman.
Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, meanwhile, ruled out any reconciliation with the RSF in a video statement on Saturday in which he vowed to crush the group.
“We will not forgive, or compromise, or negotiate,” he said, reaffirming the military's commitment to restoring national unity and stability.
Burhan also said fighters who “repent to the truth” could still be amnestied if they lay down their arms, particularly those who are in rebel-held areas.
Earlier on Saturday, the army said it had taken control of a major market in Omdurman, which had previously been used by the RSF to launch attacks during a devastating two-year-old war.
The Sudanese army has also declared victory over the RSF in Khartoum, claiming control of most parts of the capital.
Germany temporarily shuts embassy in South Sudan amid fears of civil war
The conflict between the army and the RSF has unleashed waves of ethnic violence, created what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis and plunged several areas into famine.
The army said its forces were now in control of the market in western Omdurman, Souq Libya, having seized weapons and equipment left behind by the RSF when they fled. Souq Libya is one of the largest and most important commercial hubs in Sudan.
The war erupted amid a power struggle between the army and RSF before a planned transition to civilian rule. It ruined much of Khartoum, uprooted more than 12-million Sudanese from their homes and left about half of the 50-million population suffering acute hunger.
Overall deaths are hard to estimate, but a study published last year said the toll may have reached 61,000 in Khartoum state in the first 14 months of the conflict.
The war has added to instability in the region, with Sudan's neighbours Libya, Chad, Central African Republic and South Sudan each weathering internal bouts of conflict over recent years.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos