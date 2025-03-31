Zimbabwe police deployed to block demonstrations against Mnangagwa

Still, in the western outskirts of Harare, police deployed teargas to disperse a small group of protesters chanting “we reject 2030", a reference to the plans to extend Mnangagwa's term.
Some political analysts said the economic shutdown could still send a message to political leaders.
“The stayaway is a huge statement by the masses of Zimbabwe. Those in power have reason to fear,” political analyst Ibbo Mandaza said.
Geza, the veteran leader who called for the protest and has mostly communicated through videos posted on social media platforms, did not react publicly on Monday morning.
The veterans remain influential in Zanu-PF and appear to be filling a void left by opposition parties weakened by internal divisions and a war of attrition with the governing party.
Mnangagwa has repeatedly denied intending to prolong his presidency, but the veterans accuse him of pursuing the plan using proxies.
Zimbabwe's 2013 constitution limits presidents to two five-year terms.
Reuters
