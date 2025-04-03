The paramilitary group, which has its stronghold in Darfur, was pushed back from most parts of Khartoum last month, having occupied them since the start of its war with the army nearly two years ago.
The war erupted due to a power struggle between the army and the RSF ahead of a planned transition to civilian rule. The fighting has ruined much of Khartoum, uprooted more than 12-million Sudanese from their homes, and left about half of the 50-million population suffering acute hunger.
Overall deaths are hard to estimate, but a study published last year said the toll may have reached 61,000 in Khartoum state alone in the first 14 months of the conflict.
Sudan's RSF say they downed an army plane in Darfur
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they downed an Antonov military plane belonging to the Sudanese army on Thursday in northern Darfur.
The RSF published a video that they said showed the plane wreckage. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.
Sudanese army officials were not immediately available for comment. The RSF has claimed to have downed planes used by the army previously, including a transport plane that came down in northern Darfur in October.
The leader of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said on Sunday his war against the army was not over and his forces would return to Khartoum despite being largely driven out of the capital.
Sudan's paramilitary RSF chief Dagalo says war with army is not over
