In Porto-Novo, the capital of Benin in West Africa, a monk ordained at China's legendary Shaolin Temple has turned a tranquil courtyard into a martial arts hub.
Degbo Agossou Damien teaches kung fu, wushu and taekwondo to young children in Porto-Novo.
WATCH | Monk teaches martial arts in Benin to inspire new generation
In Porto-Novo, the capital of Benin in West Africa, a monk ordained at China's legendary Shaolin Temple has turned a tranquil courtyard into a martial arts hub.
Degbo Agossou Damien teaches kung fu, wushu and taekwondo to young children in Porto-Novo.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos