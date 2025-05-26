Africa

World Bank approves $350m grant for Malawi hydropower project

By Frank Phiri - 26 May 2025
Malawi's Mpatamanga Hydropower Storage Project will help supply electricity to more than 1-million new households and create thousands of jobs, says the World Bank. Stock photo.
Malawi's Mpatamanga Hydropower Storage Project will help supply electricity to more than 1-million new households and create thousands of jobs, says the World Bank. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

The World Bank's board of directors has approved a R6.25bn grant to support a large hydropower storage project in Malawi that will significantly increase the Southern African country's generation capacity.

The World Bank said in a statement earlier this month that the Mpatamanga Hydropower Storage Project would help supply electricity to over 1-million new households and create thousands of jobs.

The public-private partnership with an expected overall cost of over R26.79bn will represent the largest foreign direct investment in Malawi's history.

DRC Senate votes to lift immunity of former president Kabila

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of lifting former president Joseph Kabila's immunity from prosecution in ...
Africa
3 days ago

In September 2022 the Malawian government selected a consortium consisting of Electricité de France and SN Malawi BV owned by British International Investment, Norfund and TotalEnergies to lead the project's development and implementation.

The project will have a total generation capacity of 358 megawatts, doubling Malawi's installed hydropower capacity by building two dams along the Shire River between two existing hydropower facilities, according to its website.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Emmanuel Macron 'pushed in the face by wife' after landing in Vietnam