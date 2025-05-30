Africa

WATCH | Flood death toll rises to 117 in Nigeria's Niger state, says official

By Ahmed Kingimi and Camillus Eboh - 30 May 2025
Residents walk in a flooded area during rescue operations in Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria, on September 12 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi

At least 117 people have died in Nigeria's north-central Niger state after heavy flooding destroyed homes and several others were missing, an emergency official said on Friday.

The same official, Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, had put the death toll on Thursday at 21 and said some 50 houses were submerged in two communities in the state.

Reuters

