In Lagos, Nigeria, an app fusing tradition and technology hopes to redefine spiritual practices.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Nigerian app connects spiritual seekers to priests online
In Lagos, Nigeria, an app fusing tradition and technology hopes to redefine spiritual practices.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos