Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu has died aged 68, his political party the Patriotic Front said on Thursday.
Lungu was head of state of the Southern African country between 2015 and 2021, when he lost an election to current President Hakainde Hichilema.
"The former president, who has been receiving specialised treatment in South Africa, died today on Thursday June 5" the Patriotic Front's statement on Facebook said.
The party said Lungu's daughter and a family lawyer had confirmed that Lungu had died.
WATCH | Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu has died, his party says
Ex-president had been receiving 'specialised treatment' in South Africa
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reuters
