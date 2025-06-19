Africa

WATCH | Heavy rain triggers floods, landslides in DRC

By Reuters - 19 June 2025

At least 29 people died in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo after heavy weekend rains triggered floods and landslides, according to local authorities.

