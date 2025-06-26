Lungu's death 'should not be used in a PR stunt by the Zambian government'

Makebi Zulu, the spokesperson for the family of the late former Zambian president Edgar Lungu, has accused the Zambian government of using Lungu's death and funeral arrangements as a publicity stunt.

On Wednesday, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria halted the funeral plans to bury Lungu after an urgent court application filed by Zambian officials to stop the scheduled private ceremony by the family, which was set to take place on the same day.

The Zambian government wanted full control of the former president's funeral arrangements, including the repatriation of his body.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Zulu said taking Lungu's body to Zambia would not give him a dignified funeral.

“The family has been consistent. He mattered to the family when he was president, he matters to the family now,” he said. “The family only wants to give him a dignified burial, not one that’s shrouded in mockery, PR and giving the international community a perception that he was properly treated when in fact not.

“His death should not be used as a PR stunt by the government of Zambia.”