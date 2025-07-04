The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working closely with Senegal's authorities to design corrective measures and actions after misreporting on debt and fiscal deficits, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.
Kozack told a regular briefing that the IMF welcomed the new government's commitment to transparency in revealing the discrepancies in the reported debt and fiscal deficits, and understood that its own audit was close to being finalised.
Reuters
IMF welcomes Senegal's commitment to transparency on data discrepancies
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
