Africa

IMF welcomes Senegal's commitment to transparency on data discrepancies

By Andrea Shalal - 04 July 2025
A boy dances inside a boat which was reportedly carrying migrants from Gambia en route to Spain, according to local news reports, beached on Malibu Plage after encountering problems offshore, in Dakar, Senegal, on July 1 2025. File photo.
A boy dances inside a boat which was reportedly carrying migrants from Gambia en route to Spain, according to local news reports, beached on Malibu Plage after encountering problems offshore, in Dakar, Senegal, on July 1 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working closely with Senegal's authorities to design corrective measures and actions after misreporting on debt and fiscal deficits, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

Kozack told a regular briefing that the IMF welcomed the new government's commitment to transparency in revealing the discrepancies in the reported debt and fiscal deficits, and understood that its own audit was close to being finalised.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Explosion rocks Kyiv shelter during Russian assault | REUTERS
Ukrainian F-16 pilot's death shows perils of air defense | REUTERS