Africa

WATCH | Kenya protest death toll rises to 31, rights group says

By Humphrey Malalo - 09 July 2025

The death toll from anti-government protests that rocked Kenya on Monday has risen to 31, while the number of injured exceeded 100, a government-funded rights group said on Tuesday.

Reuters

