It hopes to launch production with support from the government or NGOs, whose financial support will make the prosthetics affordable for ordinary people in Nigeria. So far the company also has orders from the US, UK, Australia and Ghana from people attracted to the humanoid bionic arm.
“Bionics are readily available in other parts of the world, but what we have here are hyperreal bionic forms, which means they look human and yet functional,” said John Amanam Sunday, a hyperrealistic prosthetic artist and Immortal Cosmetic Art's CEO.
“They are not just static but they are functional and human-like. So this is a step further from what we have obtainable in the market. The most beautiful part of it is it is black skin coloured.”
Built for Africans by Africans, the Ubokobong Bionic Arm has received multiple orders even before its official launch, Amanam said.
WATCH | Nigerian firm develops bionic arms for amputees
With prosthetics unaffordable and inaccessible to many Nigerians, Immortal Cosmetic Art hopes to remedy the situation
Image: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun
Gift Usen cannot wait to have her hand. Born 25 years ago in Akwa Ibom, southern Nigeria, she has navigated through her life with only one fully developed hand.
“I grew up to see myself with one-and-a-half hands. Most times I felt discouraged, but I had to encourage myself because this is how I saw it. I didn't create myself,” said Usen, a cosmetologist.
Nigeria has no precise data on how many citizens use prosthetics, but prosthetics have been inaccessible or unaffordable to a significant number of amputees and other Nigerians who lack a hand.
Immortal Cosmetic Art, a Nigerian prosthetics firm, hopes to remedy the situation with its Ubokobong Bionic Arm. The company has designed a humanoid bionic arm that works with electromyography signals sent from the brain to muscles when an amputee loses a hand.
It hopes to launch production with support from the government or NGOs, whose financial support will make the prosthetics affordable for ordinary people in Nigeria. So far the company also has orders from the US, UK, Australia and Ghana from people attracted to the humanoid bionic arm.
“Bionics are readily available in other parts of the world, but what we have here are hyperreal bionic forms, which means they look human and yet functional,” said John Amanam Sunday, a hyperrealistic prosthetic artist and Immortal Cosmetic Art's CEO.
“They are not just static but they are functional and human-like. So this is a step further from what we have obtainable in the market. The most beautiful part of it is it is black skin coloured.”
Built for Africans by Africans, the Ubokobong Bionic Arm has received multiple orders even before its official launch, Amanam said.
The idea of a hyperreal bionic arm was born after Amanam's younger brother Ubokobong lost his fingers to exploding firecrackers during a New Year's Eve celebration six years ago.
The brother's emotional distress at the inability to find artificial fingers that could match his skin tone in Nigeria inspired Amanam to establish Immortal Cosmetic Art.
Initially, the prosthetics were purely aesthetic and lacked functionality. Recognising this gap, Ubokobong applied his background in technology and electronics to develop a working solution. After three years of research he built the Ubokobong Bionic Arm.
Amanam has not announced a date for the official launch of Ubokobong Bionic Arm, but Usen said she cannot wait for the day.
“When we are launching it will be my greatest happiness ever. Finally, I'll have two hands. You know, maybe feel,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos