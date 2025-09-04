Africa

DRC declares new Ebola outbreak: 15 deaths and 28 suspected cases

By Yassin Kombi and Benoit Nyemba - 04 September 2025
DRC's health ministry says the presence of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was hospitalised in August. Stock photo.
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday declared a new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus after a case was confirmed in the southern Kasai province, saying there are now 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths.

This will be the Central African country's sixteenth Ebola outbreak, the health ministry said in a statement.

It said the presence of the virus had been confirmed in a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was hospitalised in August with symptoms including a high fever and repeated vomiting.

