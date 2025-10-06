Africa

Malawi’s Mutharika sworn in for second term as president

By REUTERS - 06 October 2025
Peter Mutharika, 85, secured more than 56% of votes last month, defeating outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera.
Peter Mutharika, 85, secured more than 56% of votes last month, defeating outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera.
Image: Eldson Chagara/Reuters

Malawi’s Peter Mutharika vowed to root out government corruption and rebuild an ailing economy after he was sworn in on Saturday for a second term as president.

Mutharika, 85, secured more than 56% of votes last month, defeating outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera, 70, who took 33%. Voters rejected Chakwera after five years of worsening economic crisis in one of the world’s poorest countries.

The September 16 vote marked the fourth presidential contest between Mutharika and Chakwera.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Judgment in Malema firearm discharge case - 30 September 2025
Mini Cooper JCW and BMW 1000 RR on the race track