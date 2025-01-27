Implats signs deal to equip PGM refineries with renewable energy
The power purchase agreement will supply 90% of Implats refineries’ electricity needs from 2026
Discovery Green has signed an agreement with platinum group metals (PGM) miner Impala Platinum (Implats) to power its SA refineries with wheeled renewable energy over the next five years, accelerating the miner’s decarbonisation efforts while hedging against the rising price of Eskom’s electricity supply. ..
