South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is on Thursday announcing the decision of the monetary policy committee (MPC) on interest rates.
The MPC is expected to announce another repo rate cut of 25 basis points despite a slight uptick in inflation in December, economists say.
KPMG lead economist Frank Blackmore said the rand-dollar exchange rate had reduced the positive impact of low oil prices while most other items were little changed.

WATCH | SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago announces MPC decision on interest rates

