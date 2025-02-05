FlySafair ordered to rectify ownership within one year
A recent ruling found the airline in breach of domestic air licensing regulations
FlySafair has been given 12 months to comply with ownership rules laid out by the Air Services Licensing Council (ASLC), following a recent ruling that found the airline in breach of domestic air licensing regulations. The carrier insists flights will continue without disruption...
