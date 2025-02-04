Business

Debt index shows 42% plunge in consumer purchasing power

Nominal incomes have increased by 2% over the past eight years, while cumulative inflation of 44% has eroded real incomes, says DebtBusters

Premium
04 February 2025
Nompilo Goba
Companies & Markets Reporter

SA consumers are grappling with reduced purchasing power as they navigate financial pressures...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Basotho nationals top list of illegal border crossings into SA this festive ...