Business

Gold Fields names Alex Dall as CFO

The previous appointee, who was expected to start early this year, is unable to join the company due to personal reasons

Premium
By Jacqueline Mackenzie - 07 February 2025

Gold Fields has announced the appointment of Alex Dall as the permanent CFO after saying Phillip Murnane, who was appointed to the position last year, was unable to join the company...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa commits R940 billion to infrastructure investment in effort to tackle ...
'We are as South Africans a resilient people, and we will not be bullied'- ...