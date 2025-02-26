Business

Sibanye-Stillwater ends pursuit of US lithium project

A review indicates the project did not meet Sibanye-Stillwater’s investment criteria under current market conditions

Premium
26 February 2025
Lindiwe Tsobo
Financial Journalist

Sibanye-Stillwater has decided to abandon the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, a joint venture with Ioneer — an Australia-based lithium-boron producer...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trump spending cuts 'devastating' to many US farmers | REUTERS
Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences