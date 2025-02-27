Competence questioned but John Lamola appointed SAA CEO
But the DA has reported Paul Mashatile and Barbara Creecy to the public protector for undue political interference in the appointment process
Cabinet has appointed acting SAA CEO Prof John Lamola as permanent CEO of the state-owned airline...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.