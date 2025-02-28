Business

ArcelorMittal to proceed with longs business closure

‘We were unable to avoid what will be a significant negative impact on the economy,’ said the group

Premium
28 February 2025
Jacob Webster
Companies Reporter

ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) announced on Friday that it would proceed with the winding down of its long-steel business after its efforts to delay the process further fell on deaf ears, with thousands of employees set to lose their jobs in the coming months...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Death of Gene Hackman 'suspicious enough' for investigation, police says | ...
AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini officially opens the KZN Legislature