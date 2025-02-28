ArcelorMittal to proceed with longs business closure
‘We were unable to avoid what will be a significant negative impact on the economy,’ said the group
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) announced on Friday that it would proceed with the winding down of its long-steel business after its efforts to delay the process further fell on deaf ears, with thousands of employees set to lose their jobs in the coming months...
