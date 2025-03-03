MTN Ghana profits boosted by growth in MoMo, data and digital services
The group reported annual profit after tax of GHS5.03bn, up 26.3%
MTN Ghana has reported a 26% rise in full-year profit after “significant growth” in its MoMo, data, and digital services and despite the country’s macroeconomic environment being characterised by high inflation and the continued depreciation of the cedi. ..
