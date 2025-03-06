Microsoft invests R5.4bn more in SA 'to help build a future' for young people

Microsoft plans to spend R5.4bn by the end of 2027 to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in South Africa. This investment is in addition to the R20.4bn that the company spent over the past three years to establish the nation’s first enterprise-grade datacentres in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The new investment will enable a wide range of organisations, from start-ups to large multinationals and government entities, to access the cloud and AI solutions to improve operational efficiency and productivity, optimise the delivery of services and drive innovation across the South African economy, Microsoft said.

Brad Smith, vice-chair and president of Microsoft, said, “This latest investment is part of our broader focus in helping South Africans build a future where technology drives prosperity and young workers have the skills they need to thrive.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft committed to train a million South Africans by 2026, equipping companies, the government and young people with the knowledge and tools to create AI solutions to address local challenges with home-grown solutions, while contributing to the nation’s AI workforce and ecosystem.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the long-standing presence of Microsoft in South Africa “is a vote of confidence in our country and in our economy. The strategic investment announcements made by Microsoft today stands as further testimony to this enduring confidence.

“They signal to the business and investor community that South Africa’s economy continues to hold immense potential and that it is a favourable place to do business where their investments are secure.”

To help job seekers validate their technology proficiency to employers, Microsoft will expand its digital skills initiative over the next 12 months by paying for 50,000 people to be “Microsoft Certified” in high-demand skills like AI, data science, cybersecurity analysis and cloud solution architecture.

Last year, more than 150,000 people were trained in digital and AI skills, 95,000 certified and 1,800 secured employment opportunities through Microsoft’s Skills for Jobs programme.

