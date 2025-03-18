Business

Old Mutual benefits from focus on profitable organic growth

The group says that disciplined capital allocation in new growth engines and investments in operational efficiencies boosted earnings

Premium
By Jacqueline Mackenzie - 18 March 2025

Old Mutual has grown full-year adjusted earnings, reflecting its focus on profitable organic growth in the core, disciplined capital allocation in new growth engines and investments in operational efficiencies...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bodies are pulled from a well in a recaptured area of Sudan | REUTERS
Joshlin Smith court trial