Business

Shoppers hauled us out of Covid crisis, says EC mall mogul

Dipula CEO looks at key trends driving real estate sector

Premium
By Noxolo Majavu - 25 March 2025

Dipula CEO Izak Petersen sees the property sector bouncing back, driven by the rise of convenience centres and the strong recovery of regional shopping centres after the Covid-19 pandemic...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

US retailers haggle with suppliers after Trump tariffs | REUTERS
US turns to Brazil for eggs during bird flu outbreak | Reuters