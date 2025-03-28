MTN SA and Lynk Global test first satellite-to-phone voice call in Africa
For MTN, covering gaps in its network is the biggest strategic value the group sees in satellites
MTN is stepping up its satellite communications efforts with the completion of a trial call made from a mobile device directly through a satellite. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.