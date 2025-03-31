IDC’s R1.7bn cash injection saves 3,500 Amsa jobs
Funding will defer the closure of its long-steel plants in Newcastle, Vereeniging and Mpumalanga
The government is pulling out all the stops to keep ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) long-steel business afloat with the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) coming to the rescue of the unit with a nearly R1.7bn cash injection — making serious concession to the company’s demands...
