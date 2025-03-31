Business

IDC’s R1.7bn cash injection saves 3,500 Amsa jobs

Funding will defer the closure of its long-steel plants in Newcastle, Vereeniging and Mpumalanga

Premium
31 March 2025
Kabelo Khumalo
Companies & Markets Editor

The government is pulling out all the stops to keep ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) long-steel business afloat with the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) coming to the rescue of the unit with a nearly R1.7bn cash injection — making serious concession to the company’s demands...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Congo general condemns Ugandan military chief's threats | REUTERS
Zimbabwe president fires army chief ahead of planned protests | Reuters