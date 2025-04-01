IDC considering increasing its holding in steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) wants to increase its stake in primary steel producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa), after injecting R1.683bn to delay the wind-down of Amsa's long-steel business by at least six months.

Amsa CEO Kobus Verster said the IDC would embark on a due diligence exercise in the six months in which it will decide whether to increase its stake in the business. The IDC now owns 6.4% of Amsa.

“The IDC has indicated that they have a desire to look at an increased shareholding, and for that a due diligence period has been agreed upon. It is for them to look under the bonnet to see whether they want to increase [their holding] and at what value,” said Verster.

Loss-making Amsa listed high power costs, rail constraints and smaller mini mills as some of the reasons for the wind-down of its long-steel business.

Amsa last month received R417m to sustain 2,982 jobs from the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) and had sought a R3.1bn rescue package to save its long-steel plants in Vereeniging and Newcastle.

“We have been clear all along that we cannot afford to continue the long-steel operation, and incur additional losses or negative cash flow and funding must be made available to cover that for a period to allow the permanent interventions to come in,” he said.