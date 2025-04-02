Sibanye’s share price posts best month since 2016
Sibanye shares gained nearly 50% in March on record gold prices and recognition by the EU’s critical minerals strategy
Sibanye-Stillwater shares posted their best monthly performance since 2016 last month as higher precious metal prices boosted the group’s SA gold operations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.