Business

Stellenbosch business school holds first East London graduation

Top student, already running successful SME, says the 'challenging and exciting' course opened her eyes

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 08 April 2025

It is over a year ago that the Stellenbosch Small Business Academy, part of the Stellenbosch Business School,  started its first business academy in East London and the class of 2024 more than lived up to every expectation, said the academy’s social impact manager, Nicole Taute, at last week’s graduation ceremony...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Second child dies in Texas measles outbreak | Reuters
2025 GAC Emzoom