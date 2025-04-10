Business

Government considering auto industry incentives as tariff buffer

By Reuters - 10 April 2025
South African-based manufacturing plants operated by BMW, Ford (pictured), Isuzu, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Toyota - which produce vehicles for global markets, including the US - will be severely affected by Trump's car tariffs.
South African-based manufacturing plants operated by BMW, Ford (pictured), Isuzu, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Toyota - which produce vehicles for global markets, including the US - will be severely affected by Trump's car tariffs.
Image: Supplied

Government is considering offering additional incentives to carmakers to help cushion the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on cars, trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau said on Thursday.

“We're considering the possibility of expanding the automotive industry production plan so we're able to mitigate the impact in our industry,” Tau said in an interview with Power FM.

“We're modelling what the potential package could be for the auto sector, but also for other sectors so we can do it within the means of the country to buffer the impact.”

The Automotive Production and Development Programme is an incentive programme that helps drive investment, innovation and job creation in the automotive industry. It offers various rebates and refunds on customs duties and manufacturers also receive incentives based on their production volumes.

Trump keeps 25% tariffs on US car imports in place

President Donald Trump on Wednesday paused for 90 days many tariffs but is not halting 25% tariffs on automotive imports and looming tariffs on car ...
News
12 hours ago

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) has expressed concern about the 25% US import tariff on cars, saying it cannot be absorbed by manufacturers, which will result in additional costs for US consumers and a reduced choice of South African-produced brands.

The US is the third-largest destination for South African automotive exports, with about R35bn worth of vehicles shipped in 2024, accounting for 6.5% of total vehicle exports in 2024.

South African-based manufacturing plants operated by BMW, Ford, Isuzu, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Toyota — which produce vehicles for global markets, including the US — will be severely affected, Naamsa added.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Chapter 9 Institution Institutions brief media on Omotoso Judgment and handling ...
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 10 April 2025