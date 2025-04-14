East London port’s R60m automotive berth upgrade to boost investment, job creation
The East London automotive sector is set for a boost in export and import productivity following Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) completion of a R60m project to deepen and strengthen the automotive terminal berth at the Port of East London...
