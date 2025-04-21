Business

Competition Commission gets extension for report on Big Tech

21 April 2025
Mudiwa Gavaza
Technology Correspondent

Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has granted competition authorities a four-month extension to finalise a report concluding its investigation into the impact of Big Tech  on declining newsroom revenues in SA. ..

