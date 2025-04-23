Makro opens doors to East London shoppers at gateway to Wild Coast
Massmart’s Makro opens its 23rd store on Wednesday in Gonubie, East London with a host of exclusive promotions and in-store customer experiences to celebrate the grand opening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.