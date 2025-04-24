Clientele amends funding structure for Emerald Life deal
Shareholders will be asked to approve the changes
The funding structure of insurance group Clientèle’s acquisition of licensed life micro-insurer Emerald Life has been amended, Clientèle said on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.