MultiChoice and NBC invested almost R6bn in Showmax in the past year

Last month, MultiChoice announced price increases for DStv and Showmax, which came into effect in April

25 April 2025
Mudiwa Gavaza
Technology Correspondent

MultiChoice and NBC have spent almost R6bn on video streaming platform Showmax over the past year as part of an effort to bolster Africa’s largest paid video-on-demand service...

