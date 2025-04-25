Absa falls foul of Financial Intelligence Centre rules
The bank has been fined R10m, in part for not doing due diligence on politically exposed individuals
The Prudential Authority (PA) has clamped down on Absa after the lender failed among others to do due diligence of some of its politically exposed clients linked with state-owned enterprises...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.