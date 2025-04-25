Business

Absa falls foul of Financial Intelligence Centre rules

The bank has been fined R10m, in part for not doing due diligence on politically exposed individuals

26 April 2025
Kabelo Khumalo
Companies & Markets Editor

The Prudential Authority (PA) has clamped down on Absa after the lender failed among others to do due diligence of some of its politically exposed clients linked with state-owned enterprises...

