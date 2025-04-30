Glencore cuts thermal coal guidance amid price pressure
Thermal coal prices fell in 2024 as global energy markets continued to normalise from the supply issues caused by geopolitical conflict
Diversified miner Glencore has narrowed its full-year coal production guidance, reflecting concern about the outlook for seaborn thermal coal prices...
