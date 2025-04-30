MTN heads to Constitutional Court over Iran licence case
The SCA has decided SA courts do have jurisdiction, but has upheld the court ruling that Iranian law is applicable to key aspects of the dispute
Telecommunications operator MTN is heading to the Constitutional Court in relation to the drawn-out case relating to its operating licence in Iran...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.