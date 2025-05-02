Gold Fields confirms another round of talks with Gold Road Resources
The miner initially made a proposal in March, but Gold Road’s board rejected it
Gold Fields has confirmed it is in active discussions with Australian miner Gold Road Resources, regarding a proposal to acquire 100% of Gold Road by way of an Australian scheme of arrangement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.