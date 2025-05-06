Gold Fields reports healthy balance sheet on record bullion price
Gold Fields recorded a stronger operational performance in the first quarter
SA mining company Gold Fields reported a strong operational performance for the first quarter, with gold output up 19% year on year for the three months ended March. ..
