Consumers and businesses are tightening their belts, data shows
While not a full picture of the economy, the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index often mirrors broader economic trends
New payment data from BankservAfrica shows consumers and businesses are tightening their belts, with the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) falling to 136.4 in April — its lowest level this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.