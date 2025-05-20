PGM price forecast reinforces calls for further supply cuts
Platinum prices are expected to rise only 1% this year after falling 9.5% last year and 8% in 2023
A new report by Metals Focus estimates that nearly one-sixth of global platinum group metals (PGM) production was loss-making last year, highlighting the persistent pressure on SA miners. ..
