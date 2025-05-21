Business

Cash-back green power for SMEs is here

New Sasol/Discovery Green JV Ampli Energy to wheel renewable energy via the grid

21 May 2025
Lindiwe Tsobo
Financial Journalist

Fuel and chemical giant Sasol has teamed up with renewable energy trader Discovery Green to offer small enterprises affordable, investment-free clean energy via the national grid...

